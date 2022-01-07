$432.92 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to post sales of $432.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $514.90 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $322.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

HBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 75,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $81,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

