$44.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will report $44.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $44.91 billion. Cigna posted sales of $41.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $172.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.86 billion to $173.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $181.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.86 billion to $184.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.21.

NYSE:CI traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.22. 61,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,464. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 771 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,566,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $313,468,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

