480 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $196,281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,069,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 879,579 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 21.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,332,000 after purchasing an additional 851,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ventas by 34.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,367,000 after purchasing an additional 691,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

VTR stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

