$481.90 Million in Sales Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to report $481.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $478.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.80 million. UniFirst reported sales of $449.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.71. 1,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,948. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst has a one year low of $189.84 and a one year high of $258.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.98 and a 200 day moving average of $213.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.11%.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,052 shares of company stock valued at $216,543. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

