$553.07 Million in Sales Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce $553.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $687.00 million and the lowest is $477.22 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $295.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPE. Truist upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.11.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.97. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $71,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,205 shares of company stock valued at $10,906,689. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $1,174,000. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 6.8% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.