$59.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will post $59.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.80 million and the highest is $61.50 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $55.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $235.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.10 million to $237.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $236.60 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $240.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Hanmi Financial stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,037. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $753.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $25.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

