$593.60 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report $593.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $610.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $582.39 million. Cinemark reported sales of $98.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 504.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

NYSE:CNK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.17. 2,598,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.43. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 25.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 135.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 424,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.