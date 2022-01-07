65 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,302,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,296,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $483.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $579.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. lifted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.07.

In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,561 shares of company stock worth $11,969,788. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

