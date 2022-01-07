$7.20 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will post sales of $7.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.22 billion and the lowest is $7.19 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $28.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.06 billion to $28.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

UNFI stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.93.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $361,364.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,127. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

