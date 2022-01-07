7,500 Shares in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 17.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 45,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 27,788 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABTX stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $878.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $45.91.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

