$779.33 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to report sales of $779.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $825.07 million and the lowest is $768.30 million. TransUnion reported sales of $698.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after buying an additional 2,499,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,383,000 after buying an additional 203,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,414,000 after buying an additional 368,192 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,723,000 after buying an additional 230,285 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,568,000 after buying an additional 111,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.