$83.05 Million in Sales Expected for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) will report $83.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year sales of $261.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.80 million to $262.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $351.35 million, with estimates ranging from $349.00 million to $353.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GENI shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,700,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,626,000 after purchasing an additional 394,645 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,251,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,833,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GENI traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,578. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

