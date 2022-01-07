88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Up 24.2% in December

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,600 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 6,668,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,581,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of 88 Energy stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. 88 Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.20.

Get 88 Energy alerts:

88 Energy Company Profile

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 59% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 231,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.