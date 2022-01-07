$884.18 Million in Sales Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to announce sales of $884.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $926.65 million. Albemarle posted sales of $879.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.60.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 426,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,623,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $233.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.57 and its 200-day moving average is $227.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 123.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

