886 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,025,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded down $8.48 on Thursday, reaching $388.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,532. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $245.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.