908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Shares of MASS stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 12.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $574.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53. 908 Devices has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $692,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $322,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,800 shares of company stock worth $1,920,124. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,109,000 after purchasing an additional 867,014 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 631,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 59,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 1,486.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 555,162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 331,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

