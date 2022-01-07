$91.27 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to announce $91.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.24 million and the highest is $91.30 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $115.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $394.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $392.40 million to $396.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $363.15 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $364.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HALL shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.06. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

