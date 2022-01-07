9,974 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Acquired by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 73.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 33.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6.4% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $91.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

