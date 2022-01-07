AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 31.15%. As a group, analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

