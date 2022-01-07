AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 185.5% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,384. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

