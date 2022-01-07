ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ABB were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in ABB by 141.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 288.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 200.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 40.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 30.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

ABB stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.