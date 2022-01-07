Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) were down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,468 ($19.78) and last traded at GBX 1,472 ($19.84). Approximately 257,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 180,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,492 ($20.11).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,457.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,514.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:ASL)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

