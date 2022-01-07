ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,073,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 1,520,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of ABMRF stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $18.35.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
