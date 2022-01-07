ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,073,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 1,520,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ABMRF stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

