Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Accolade alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.82.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Accolade has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accolade will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Accolade by 920.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Accolade by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accolade (ACCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.