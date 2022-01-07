Actinium (ACM) Market Capitalization Tops $439,574.99

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $439,574.99 and $8,753.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 37,836,500 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

