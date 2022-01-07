Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

Acuity Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $11.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $210.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $114.54 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acuity Brands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Acuity Brands worth $21,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.77.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.