Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Down to $7.22

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.00. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 2,089 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts predict that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.