Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Trading Down 3%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.80. 34,493 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 24,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adriatic Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

