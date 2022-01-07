Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $255.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAP. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.22.

AAP opened at $241.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $143.15 and a one year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,758,000 after buying an additional 2,151,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,161 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $86,624,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after purchasing an additional 205,210 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 52.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,029,000 after purchasing an additional 200,072 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

