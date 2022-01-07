Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AEIS. Susquehanna lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $91.80 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth about $68,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 204.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

