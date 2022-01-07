Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) PT Lowered to $9.00

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04. Advantage Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $13.63.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $928.76 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,434,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

