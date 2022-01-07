Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Soparkar acquired 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. State Street Corp raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,592 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 791,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 6,642.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 763,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after buying an additional 759,632 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,653,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 755,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

