Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $9,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Match Group by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Match Group by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $126.06 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.51 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.63. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The business had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

