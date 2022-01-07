Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,168 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,799,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,268,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,420,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,332,000 after acquiring an additional 760,653 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AA stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $62.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

