Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 160,166 iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.50. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

