Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $214.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of -1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.58. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.33.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.