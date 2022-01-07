Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 306.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 170,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 128,215 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 24.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

KR opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

