Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $9.79 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 409,555 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,564,000 after acquiring an additional 409,414 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,038,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after acquiring an additional 319,483 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR stock opened at $465.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $523.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.39. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 104.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total value of $899,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

