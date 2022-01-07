Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,102 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $353,904,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $397,426,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 261.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioNTech by 99.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $73,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BNTX stock opened at $214.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of -1.37. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.91 and its 200 day moving average is $289.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

