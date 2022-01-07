Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,122 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 32.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 30.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $499,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.52.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $288.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $210.13 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

