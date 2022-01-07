Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,122 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $288.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $210.13 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.74 and a 200-day moving average of $289.59.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.52.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

