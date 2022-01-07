Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,463 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 925.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

Shares of ULTA opened at $400.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.00 and a 52-week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

