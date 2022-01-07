Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $11.03 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 160,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $18,581,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,606,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $687,000.

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $69.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average is $71.50. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39.

