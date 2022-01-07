Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 15,297 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 1,211.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in iRobot by 13.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iRobot by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iRobot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iRobot by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IRBT opened at $67.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.34.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IRBT. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

