Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 367 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.2% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool stock opened at $233.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.18 and its 200 day moving average is $219.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $176.28 and a one year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.