Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.