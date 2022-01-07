Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 124 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after buying an additional 1,560,934 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 17.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $723,113,000 after buying an additional 548,569 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,175,000 after buying an additional 66,373 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $591,498,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,654,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.63.

Wix.com stock opened at $145.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.71. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $133.00 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

