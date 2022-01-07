Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 873 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Amundi bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $45,181,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 460,625 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,257,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,331,000 after acquiring an additional 146,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO opened at $102.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Danske lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.