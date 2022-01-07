Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $20.48 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $543.89 million, a P/E ratio of -341.28 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Michael A. Brannan sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,822 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,064 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2,698.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 113,354 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

