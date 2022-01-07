Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 203,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 408,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 36,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares during the period. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.47. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

